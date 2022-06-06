23rd Showhouse For A Cure; tour one of Milwaukee’s most unique mansions

Back in 1998 the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse was founded with a mission to support early-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer research
Brian is at the 23rd Showhouse For A Cure with more information on how you can help by touring a magnificent mansion.
Back in 1998 the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse was founded with a mission to support early-stage breast cancer and prostate cancer research. One way that’s achieved is by having guests visit the Breast Cancer Showhouse. Brian Kramp is at the 23rd Showhouse For A Cure with more information on how you can help by touring a magnificent mansion.
This year’s Breast Cancer Show House is open for tours and it’s a home with a lot of history
Brian is with the owner of this more than 20,000-square-foot home that’s been transformed into a show house to raise funds for breast and prostate cancer research.
Now through June 19th you can tour one of Milwaukee’s most unique mansions during the 23rd Showhouse For A Cure
Brian is with one of the designers that took on the task of decorating a room to benefit breast and prostate cancer research.
If given the task of designing a room in a mansion that thousands of people would see over a two week span, how would you decorate it?
Brian is with one of the designers of this year’s Breast Cancer Showhouse in a room that she designed using elements from the past, present and future.
Back in 1998 the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse was founded with a mission to support early stage breast cancer and prostate cancer research
Brian is at the 23rd Showhouse For A Cure with more information on how you can help.
This year’s Breast Cancer Show House is open for tours and just happens be a home with a lot Milwaukee history
Brian is checking out the more than 20,000-square-foot home that’s been transformed into a show house to raise funds for breast and prostate cancer research.