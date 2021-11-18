It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Milwaukee with more than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays just in time for the 23rd annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival. Brian is in Ziedler Union Square with a first look at what you can expect during the city’s Holiday Lights Festival.

About Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival (website)

For 23 seasons, the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival has made spirits bright with its animated sculptures, interactive displays and twinkling street décor. This festive backdrop will continue to deliver oohs and aahs in a safe, socially-distanced environment. Take a stroll or a drive and experience the brilliance of more than 500,000 lights throughout downtown’s parks and streets.