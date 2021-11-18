It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Milwaukee
Brian is in Ziedler Union Square with a first look at what you can expect during the city’s Holiday Lights Festival.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Milwaukee with more than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays just in time for the 23rd annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival. Brian is in Ziedler Union Square with a first look at what you can expect during the city’s Holiday Lights Festival.
Looking for a fun holiday tour that involves Christmas lights and cookies?
Brian can help. He’s with the owner & founder of Milwaukee Food & City Tours with info on their Christmas Lights & Dessert Tours.
About Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival (website)
For 23 seasons, the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival has made spirits bright with its animated sculptures, interactive displays and twinkling street décor. This festive backdrop will continue to deliver oohs and aahs in a safe, socially-distanced environment. Take a stroll or a drive and experience the brilliance of more than 500,000 lights throughout downtown’s parks and streets.
Downtown Milwaukee getting ready for the holidays by making local parks look festive
Brian is gearing up for tonight's big holiday lights festival kickoff.
Looking for a great holiday photo opportunity with the family? Ziedler Square is decked out
Brian has details on this year’s theme of "Home is Where the Hearth Is."
This year more than 70 schools helped decorate Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square
Brian has details this year’s 6 week holiday display.
Hey parents, are you looking to fast track your kids letters to Santa straight to the North Pole?
This year you can make it an event by dropping your child’s wish list into Santa’s Mailbox at Cathedral Square Park now through Dec. 15th.