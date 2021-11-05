Expand / Collapse search

23rd and Nash shooting in Milwaukee; 1 wounded, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Nov. 4 near 23rd and Nash. It happened around 6:45 p.m. 

A 17-year old Milwaukee male was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

 Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

