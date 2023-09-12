22nd Annual Milwaukee River Challenge
This weekend, high school, collegiate and club rowing teams from throughout the Midwest will compete in a difficult 3-mile course on the Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers. Brian Kramp is downtown with a preview of what guests can expect at the 22nd Annual Milwaukee River Challenge.
Milwaukee River Challenge; 3-mile challenge
Brian Kramp is with the MSOE Rowing Team learning what it takes to win on the water.
Kick off on the Menomonee River
Brian Kramp is with the MSOE Rowing Team learning some basic techniques essential for success at this year’s challenge.
Interested in rowing?
Brian Kramp is getting an introductory lesson on rowing from a coach that’s been at it for nearly 20 years.
Difficult 3-mile course
Milwaukee Rowing Club
Brian Kramp is learning about the club’s passion for a program that’s nationally recognized while bringing in kids from all across the city.