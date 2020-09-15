$22K donation made to help promote the art of fingerstyle guitar

article

Milwaukee Guitar Collective (MGC) presented a donation of $22,018.14 on Tuesday, Sept. 15 to The Stropes Foundation, Inc. to help promote the art and science of fingerstyle guitar.

The donation, which was made at Milwaukee's Pabst Theater, supports scholarship, education, publication, and the development of related archives.

Donation to The Stropes Foundation

"Our goal is to create a seamless connection between the artist and the music. And those who enjoy listening to it, studying it and performing it," said Richard Phalen, Stropes Foundation board member.

"I'm very happy to accept this check with a deep sense of gratitude and renewed commitment to the goals and the mission of our foundation," said John Stropes. "To create seamless connections between archival materials, printed music, pedagogical materials, and actual performances."

MGC worked with Leo Kottke on the sale of a number of the guitars acquired and used throughout his career. The donation was made at Leo Kottke’s direction.