$22,000 in refunds: Contact 6 helps viewers get cash back in April

Hours on hold with customer service. Weeks spent waiting for an email back from a business. These are reasons people wrote to Contact 6 in April.

In all, Contact 6 assisted its viewers with obtaining $22,202.53 in refunds in April 2021.

It was a bumpy road that led Jamissa West to Contact 6. West was being held responsible for damage to a rental car she insists was not there when she left it.

"[The representative] was like, we have two long scratches on this side of the vehicle," said West. "I’m like, ‘well, that’s impossible, because I looked over the vehicle before I left it.’"

The rental company hit the brakes after Contact 6 emailed them on West’s behalf, saving her more than $500.

"I feel like, had it not been for FOX6, I would still be going through this right now," said West.

After writing to Contact 6, Lynn Siering is getting a refund of more than $5,000 for a sectional with cushions she says went flat within months. Siering was having difficulty enforcing her warranty claim.

"I didn't think the warranty was very good if you couldn't get someone out to do the service," Siering told Contact 6.

Tammy Koenig says she was erroneously charged for internet service of a smartwatch she’d returned to the store within a week. The company dropped the bill after Contact 6 reached out.

"They agreed I should not have had anything charged to me," said Koenig. "They got the watch back."

Contact 6 also helped secure refunds for tickets to a postponed Kenny Chesney concert at American Family field, and tickets to a postponed Alabama concert in Madison.

Contact 6 assisted with a refund for a coffee table and end tables that were delivered with scratches, and a refund for a car repair.

Megan Mueller wanted to cancel a trip to Mexico she’d purchased through a travel app.

"I was trying to find a customer service number couldn't find one anywhere," said Mueller.

Along the way, Mueller encountered a scammer at a bogus customer service number and lost $300.

Contact 6 emailed the app, which confirmed the scam, and credited Mueller nearly $1,000 for her flights.

"It took so much time and frustration out of my day," said Mueller. "I was happy that Contact 6 was able to give me those results right away."

