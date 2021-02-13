22-year-old woman stabbed in Kenosha, suspect arrested

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened shortly after midnight Saturday near 61st Street and 24th Avenue.

A 22-year-old female had suffered stab wounds and was

taken to the hospital. She is undergoing surgery for what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A 72-year-old male was arrested for the stabbing and remains in police custody.

This remains an open and active investigation, according to police. There is no threat to the community, however.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.