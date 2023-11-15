21st and National armed robbery, carjacking; Milwaukee police seek robber
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near 21st and National Avenue early Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Officials say around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the armed suspect demanded and obtained property from the victim. The suspect also took the victim’s vehicle and fled.
Nobody is in police custody.
Anyone with any information on this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.