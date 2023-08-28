21st and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and wounding a 23-year-old man near 21st and Chambers on Monday, Aug. 28.
The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Monday, officials said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.