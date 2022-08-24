21st and Pierce shooting; man wounded, no arrests

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 near 21st and Pierce. It happened at approximately 6:55 a.m.

The victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.