20th and Villard homicide, Milwaukee man gets 15 years in prison

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a woman in 2021.

Michael Dabney, 22, changed his plea to guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in killing a woman in November 2021. In addition to prison time, Dabney is sentenced to six years of extended supervision.

Officers were dispatched to a residence near 20th and Villard on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, for a report of a possible suicide attempt. When officers entered the apartment, they found a woman who had suffered a gunshot.

A criminal complaint indicates police and detectives who examined the scene found circumstances inconsistent with the gunshot wound resulting from a suicide attempt. Investigators said the gun had no tissue consistent with "a close-range shot." Also, the man who called 911 identified himself as "Keon Harris." However, police said they could not locate anyone named Keon Harris and couldn't find any record of his existence. The number that called 911 has been turned off, and calls to the number resulted in a disconnected tone.

The complaint says detectives spoke with a witness outside the apartment building during the gunfire. That person saw a man and recognized him as the father of the victim's child. That person was seen entering the building. Minutes later, the witness heard a gunshot and saw a man walking away briskly. The person leaving the area was later identified in a photo lineup as the defendant.

According to the complaint, investigating detectives obtained recordings of the defendant's voice from body camera footage from an earlier incident in 2021. They "believed that the defendant's voice as heard on the bodycam matched the 911 caller who reported the possible suicide."

Lastly, the complaint says police traced the gun that was found in the victim's hand. They found that the gun was purchased at a Milwaukee gun shop on Aug. 21, 2021, and the purchaser was listed as Michael Dabney.