20th and Locust homicide: 40-year-old man shot, suspect sought

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday, Jan. 1 near 20th and Locust. It happened around 1:15 a.m.

Police say a 40-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The incident was preceded by an argument between the victim and the suspect.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.



