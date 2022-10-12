20K+ without power in SE Wisconsin following storms

article

Severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 12, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 20,000 outages in southeast Wisconsin.

If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We Energies officials say you should stay 25 feet away from them and report any downed wire to We Energies or law enforcement immediately.

As for your outage, the best thing you can do is contact We Energies at 800-662-4797 to report your outage. They will then send you updates as your outage is resolved.