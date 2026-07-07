2026 Milwaukee crime data; city leaders report on 1st half of year

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department released its mid-year crime report on Tuesday. With the mid-year review, Milwaukee police say homicides have decreased 30%. Officials noted that in 2026, the homicide clearance rate is 98%.



The Milwaukee Police Department released its mid-year crime report, providing data from the first six months of 2026, on Tuesday, July 7.

MPD crime data

By the numbers:

With the mid-year review, Milwaukee police say homicides have decreased 30% – down to 49 from 70 this time in 2025. Property crime is down 7%. Auto thefts are down 22% – down to 2,092 from 2,668 this time in 2025.

Officials noted that in 2026, the homicide clearance rate is 98%.

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In 2026 compared to 2025:

Crashes increased 9% – up to 7,475 from 6,850 this time in 2025.

Hit-and-run crashes increased 3% – up to 2,693 from 2,616 this time in 2025.

Fatalities decreased 17% – down to 15 from 18 this time in 2025.