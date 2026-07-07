2026 Milwaukee crime data; city leaders report on 1st half of year
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released its mid-year crime report, providing data from the first six months of 2026, on Tuesday, July 7.
MPD crime data
By the numbers:
With the mid-year review, Milwaukee police say homicides have decreased 30% – down to 49 from 70 this time in 2025. Property crime is down 7%. Auto thefts are down 22% – down to 2,092 from 2,668 this time in 2025.
Officials noted that in 2026, the homicide clearance rate is 98%.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
In 2026 compared to 2025:
- Crashes increased 9% – up to 7,475 from 6,850 this time in 2025.
- Hit-and-run crashes increased 3% – up to 2,693 from 2,616 this time in 2025.
- Fatalities decreased 17% – down to 15 from 18 this time in 2025.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.