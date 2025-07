If you're wondering what's been going on at the Baird Center, it's this! Over 6,000 fencers are competing in USA fencing's largest ever summer nationals. Olympian Margherita Guzzi Vincenti, who trains in Hartland at Ataba Fencing Club, joins FOX6 WakeUp to teach us some skills.

There are open practices at Ataba Fencing Club from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 9 am. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.