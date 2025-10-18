2025 trapping seasons in Wisconsin, what trappers need to know

article

The Brief The DNR reminded trappers that furbearer seasons are opening starting Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Trappers must check regulations, dates, and licenses, and first-time trappers generally need to complete a required education course. Other people spending time outdoors should be aware of potential traps on public lands.



The first trapping seasons of the fall opened on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants trappers and those spending time outside to be prepared.

Wisconsin is home to many furbearer species, and the state’s highly regulated trapping seasons play an important role in the DNR’s efforts to sustainably manage those populations.

Trapping seasons

What we know:

According to the DNR, the first trapping seasons of the fall open on Oct. 18. Additional seasons for other species and zones will continue to open throughout the fall. Trappers are encouraged to double-check season dates, trapping regulations and ensure they have all required licenses before heading out.

During these periods, other people spending time outdoors should be aware that traps may be present on public lands. Check with the state properties you visit for any special trapping limitations/requirements that may be in place. State parks, for example, have defined areas where traps are allowed and where they can be placed. People can decrease their chance of encountering a trap on any property by staying on designated trails and keeping pets leashed.

Modern trapping practices are based on thorough evaluations of commercially available traps and common trapping methods, commonly known as Best Management Practices. These evaluations include comprehensive animal welfare, selectivity, practicality and safety metrics.

Trapping courses and education

What we know:

All first-time trappers must complete an approved trapper education course unless trapping under the youth supervised option, mentored trapping program or other exemptions. These courses, taught by experienced trappers, cover basic trapping skills, regulations, safety and trapper ethics.

For those just starting out, the DNR offers programs for beginners, such as the Women’s Trap Camp and the Youth Trap Camp, enabling new trappers to learn in a safe and supportive atmosphere.

Trapping seasons in a particular zone may close before the listed closing date if the harvest quota for a specific species is reached.

Trappers can visit the DNR’s trapping webpage for zone status updates and more information about trapping in Wisconsin.