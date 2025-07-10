Expand / Collapse search

2025 Sussex Lions Daze; 3 days of food and fun all for a good cause

Published  July 10, 2025 9:24am CDT
Brian Kramp has a preview of what to expect this weekend at Sussex Lions Daze.

SUSSEX, Wis. - Since 1967, multiple generations have gathered for a festival that brings the community together and supports vital programs and services in Sussex – and best of all, it’s a ton of fun! Brian Kramp has a preview of what to expect this weekend at Sussex Lions Daze.

Brian Kramp has a sample of the munchies that make this festival a must stop.

Brian Kramp is in Sussex with a preview of the festivities that kick off Friday at 4:30pm.

Brian Kramp is warming up for a weekend of games and entertainment at Sussex Village Park.

Brian Kramp is in Sussex with a mix of munchies that will support a great cause.

Brian Kramp is hitting up the beer tent where there’s plenty of refreshing options.

