2025 Summerfest Tech; conference will take place June 23-26

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has announced the dates and content themes for the eighth annual Summerfest Tech, Milwaukee’s premiere tech event.

The conference will take place in person Monday, June 23 - Thursday, June 26, 2025, and core programming will remain FREE of charge. To register, visit Summerfest Tech. Lena DeLaet joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on this year's event.

The 2025 conference will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), along with the following content tracks: