Summerfest 2025 headliner; Lainey Wilson on June 26

Summerfest announced on Monday, Oct. 14 the first headliner for 2025. Lainey Wilson will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

Summerfest is set to return with the three-weekend format in 2025. The dates for next year will fall on both Juneteenth and the Fourth of July.

Those dates are:

• Thursday – Saturday, June 19-21

• Thursday – Saturday, June 26-28

• Thursday – Saturday, July 3-5

The upcoming 57th installment of the music festival will be the first time it includes Juneteenth programming.

Summerfest will partner with Northcott Neighborhood House, the host of Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration, to bring additional programming on the evening of June 19.