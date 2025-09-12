2025 Milwaukee Christmas tree search begins; nominations through Sep. 29

article

The Brief The City of Milwaukee is searching for its 2025 Christmas tree. Nominations for the tree must be submitted by Monday, Sept. 29. Once chosen, this year's tree will be displayed in the heart of Deer District just outside Fiserv Forum.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Friday, Sept. 12, that is has officially begun the search for the perfect tree to serve as the 2025 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree.

Search for Milwaukee Christmas tree

What we know:

A news release says in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, this year’s tree will once again be displayed in the heart of Deer District just outside Fiserv Forum, where it will stand as the centerpiece of the city’s holiday celebration.

The DPW is now accepting nominations from Milwaukee residents and property owners who think they may have the perfect tree to donate. Eligible trees must be located within the City of Milwaukee. The ideal tree should be at least 30 feet tall and will be evaluated based on size, shape, uniformity, density and color. It also must be accessible for harvest by crane, with no overhead wires that would interfere with removal.

After a tree is selected, DPW Forestry staff will carefully remove it with a crane, grind the stump, and restore the site with soil and grass seed. The tree will be placed onto a flat-bed trailer and transported by police escort to its new home downtown.

Once installed, the tree will be decorated in partnership with Milwaukee entertaining and style expert, David Caruso, and lit at the tree lighting ceremony in November. The donors of the winning tree will have a prominent role in the tree lighting ceremony, joining Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Residents who would like to have their tree considered should contact the City of Milwaukee by calling 414-286-CITY (2489) by Monday, Sept. 29. All tree candidates will be evaluated and the best one will be selected.