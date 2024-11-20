2025 Milwaukee Air & Water Show; US Navy's Blue Angels to headline

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Air & Water Show takes flight in July 2025. The 2025 edition of the show will be headlined by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels. The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is scheduled for July 19-20, 2025.



When the Milwaukee Air & Water Show takes flight in July 2025, it will be headlined by the U.S. Navy's elite Blue Angels.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, two of the Blue Angels flew into Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and the 128th Air Refueling Wing. Major Scott "Goldie" Laux, Blue Angel #7 and LCDR Lilly "Lunchbox" Montana, Blue Angel #8 visited to take the first step towards the big show. "Goldie" and "Lunchbox" flew in with their iconic F/A-18F Super Hornets.

"The one thing, it's still relatively new for the team is that we're now flying the F-18 Super Hornet. This is a, it looks very similar to the Hornet, the previous Hornet, but it's quite bigger," Maj. Laux said. "The jet is noticeably bigger, especially when you're watching the diamond. So a lot of the maneuvers are the same, but it will have a slightly different look to it."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We start these winter visits because it's, it's so much easier for us to understand what the team is going to need and what the team can expect," said LCDR Montana. "If we put eyes on, you know, where we're staying, where our fitness facilities are, the neighborhood will be in the travel, the routes to and from our aircraft support at the airfield, hangar space, all the minutia that goes into a successful weekend."

LCDR Lilly "Lunchbox" Montana

"It's wonderful to be able to, to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the Navy in the Marine Corps through our flight demonstrations in this area," Maj. Laux said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Come on down to the lakefront, Milwaukee County Parks. We've got family free fun. There's so many great things to check out, so many great acts that will be there," said Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director.

Related article

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is scheduled for July 19-20, 2025.