2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming dates revealed

Harley-Davidson announced on Monday, July 29 the dates for the 2025 Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee. Next year's edition will take place from Thursday, July 10 through Sunday, July 13.

The announcement comes a day after the 2024 Homecoming Festival wrapped up in the city. This year's festival brought thousands of bikers from across the state and nation to Milwaukee. The motor company made a point to celebrate the designs of Willie G. Davidson.

Davidson Park

One of the multiple sites visited in Milwaukee for 2024 was the new community park at Harley-Davidson's corporate offices on Juneau Avenue. The Harley-Davidson Foundation helped fund Davidson Park – just south of the motor company's building.

The park was a collaboration that included the Forest County Potawatomi nation.

Park developers wanted the park to be a place that can bring people together, while being different from any other green spaces around the world.