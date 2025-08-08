2025 China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens; Sept. 12- Nov. 2

article

The Brief The China Lights lantern festival returns to Milwaukee County’s Boerner Botanical Gardens from Sept. 12 through Nov. 2. Now in its eighth year, the event celebrates Asian art and culture with a brand-new theme, "Magical Forest." Highlights this year include a butterfly dome – 20-feet high for guests to walk through, and a group of Halloween talking pumpkin lanterns.



China Lights will be back at Milwaukee County’s Boerner Botanical Gardens from Sept. 12 to Nov. 2.

Now in its eighth year, the event celebrates Asian art and culture with a brand-new theme, "Magical Forest," and will feature more than 40 new larger-than-life lantern installations and community events.

New this year

40+ New Lantern Displays – Highlights this year include a butterfly dome – 20-feet high for guests to walk through, and a group of Halloween talking pumpkin lanterns.

Adult-Only Night – Monday, October 13, 6:00–9:00 p.m. (21+ only). Includes live performances, a DJ, glow accessory, and more. Limited tickets available online ONLY at ChinaLights.org.

8th Anniversary / Year of the Snake Celebration – Celebrate the Year of the Snake with commemorative photo frame photo ops at select Tri-City National Bank branches.

Community Blood Drive with Versiti – August 16, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Donate blood and receive one free ticket to China Lights.

Ticket information

What you can do:

Tickets go on sale Aug. 8 at ChinaLights.org. Early purchase is strongly recommended, as popular nights often sell out.

Online Ticket Prices:

General Admission (12+): $23 weekday / $28 weekend

Children (3–11): $16 weekday / $18 weekend

Infants (under 3): Free

Walk-Up Tickets (Limited Availability):

General Admission: $35

Children: $20

A limited amount of tickets valid for any date during the event are available at five Festival Food stores and the Boerner Botanical Garden Atrium.

Entry Times: 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Parking information

Paid parking: Available in the paved lot nearest the festival entrance. Sold on-site, first-come, first-served. ADA parking is available with proper identification.

Free Parking & Shuttle Service: Available throughout Whitnall Park with complimentary shuttle service running from 6:30–10:30 p.m. The Hales Corner Park & Ride Lot will also be used for event parking on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with free shuttle service between this free parking lot and the event entrance.

Live entertainment

What we know:

Included with admission, enjoy nightly stage performances on the We Energies Stage at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 9:00 p.m., featuring acts like hat juggling, face-changing, balancing, and more.

Food & Drink

What we know:

Savor a variety of Asian and Western cuisine from local vendors, along with beer, soda, and hard seltzers.