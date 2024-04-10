2024 Wisconsin State Fair: Brothers Osborne take Main Stage Aug. 4

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, April 10 that Brothers Osborne are coming to the State Fair Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $48, $53, and $58. Each ticket includes admission to the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.