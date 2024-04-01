2024 Wisconsin 'Keep Wildlife Wild' poster contest winners

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Monday, April 1, the winners of the Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest. This year’s theme was "Safe in Their Home."

Fourth, fifth and sixth graders across Wisconsin were invited to submit posters that spread the word about keeping all wildlife healthy and, most importantly, wild.

The Keep Wildlife Wild program began in 2014 with a focus on providing information about wildlife species’ natural behaviors, tips on how to determine if a wild animal is truly orphaned and what to do if someone finds a wild animal in need of assistance.

The contest's goal is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild and not keeping wildlife in homes or as pets.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fourth-grade winners:

First place: Delaney Darton from Eagle River

Second place: Adelaide Dorsey from Neenah

Third place: Lillian Jaeckel from Milwaukee

Fifth-grade winners:

First place: Belle Manula from Sheboygan

Second place: Ishanvi Bansal from Sun Prairie

Third place: Drew Schroeder from Glendale

Sixth-grade winners:

First place: Paige Rife from Mosinee

Second place: Ellen Irving from Brooklyn

Third place: Abigail Gray from Madison

VIEW all the winning posters are available on the DNR’s website.

Guidelines and dates for the 2024-25 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest will be released in fall 2024.