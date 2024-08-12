2024 WI State Fair attendance record; 1.1M fairgoers entered gates

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, Aug. 12 that 1,136,805 fairgoers visited the annual event in West Allis for 2024. That is a record – beating the previous record of 1,130,572 from 2019.

Other items of note from the 2024 fair:

10,000+ competitive exhibits were judged with 9,800 exhibits showcased in Grand Champion Hall

Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $426,750

Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised a record-breaking $65,080

Original Cream Puff Team served up 352,000 Original Cream Puffs

Saz’s served more than 28,000 orders of Deep-Fried Lemonade Bites

Old Fashioned Sipper Club served nearly 9,000 Fairway Fusions

Fairgoers enjoyed more than 90,000 trips over the State Fair on the SkyGlider

35,000+ potatoes served from the Wisconsin Products Pavilion

2024 Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair team is already busy preparing for the 2025 event, which will take place Thursday, July 31 – Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025.