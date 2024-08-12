2024 WI State Fair attendance record; 1.1M fairgoers entered gates
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, Aug. 12 that 1,136,805 fairgoers visited the annual event in West Allis for 2024. That is a record – beating the previous record of 1,130,572 from 2019.
Other items of note from the 2024 fair:
- 10,000+ competitive exhibits were judged with 9,800 exhibits showcased in Grand Champion Hall
- Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $426,750
- Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised a record-breaking $65,080
- Original Cream Puff Team served up 352,000 Original Cream Puffs
- Saz’s served more than 28,000 orders of Deep-Fried Lemonade Bites
- Old Fashioned Sipper Club served nearly 9,000 Fairway Fusions
- Fairgoers enjoyed more than 90,000 trips over the State Fair on the SkyGlider
- 35,000+ potatoes served from the Wisconsin Products Pavilion
The Wisconsin State Fair team is already busy preparing for the 2025 event, which will take place Thursday, July 31 – Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025.