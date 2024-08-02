Expand / Collapse search

2024 We Energies Cookie Book distribution schedule released

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 2, 2024 2:49pm CDT
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - It's a decades-old holiday tradition in Wisconsin. We Energies has released its Cookie Book distribution schedule for the 2024 holiday season

The theme for the 2024 We Energies Cookie Book will be "Celebrating Childhood Memories." Organizers of the cookie book want to fill the pages with your childhood memories. 

Mark your calendar for a distribution event near you.

Submissions for the 2024 edition of the Cookie Book had to be received by the end of February. So the book is already being worked on. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related

2024 We Energies Cookie Book; recipe submissions taken thru Feb. 23
article

2024 We Energies Cookie Book; recipe submissions taken thru Feb. 23

You may still have Christmas cookies sitting in your kitchen from this holiday season. But We Energies is already beginning to think about next holiday season.

The Cookie Book will also be available for download starting Nov. 1.