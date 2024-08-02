2024 We Energies Cookie Book distribution schedule released

article

It's a decades-old holiday tradition in Wisconsin. We Energies has released its Cookie Book distribution schedule for the 2024 holiday season.

The theme for the 2024 We Energies Cookie Book will be "Celebrating Childhood Memories." Organizers of the cookie book want to fill the pages with your childhood memories.

Mark your calendar for a distribution event near you.

Submissions for the 2024 edition of the Cookie Book had to be received by the end of February. So the book is already being worked on.

The Cookie Book will also be available for download starting Nov. 1.