2024 ROCKONSIN winners revealed; slated to perform July 6

The 2024 ROCKONSIN winners have been revealed – and they include student musicians from Necedah, Wisconsin Dells, Columbus and Monona Grove.

A news release says New Normal (Necedah Queen of the Holy Rosary School & Wisconsin Dells High School) won the 2024 ROCKONSIN State Finals at Summerfest.

No Limit (Columbus Middle & High School and Monona Grove High School) was runner-up.

Both bands will each perform prize-winning, 45 minute sets at Summerfest on Saturday, July 6 on the Aurora Pavilion Stage: