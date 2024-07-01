Expand / Collapse search

2024 ROCKONSIN winners revealed; slated to perform July 6

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 1, 2024 1:03pm CDT
Summerfest
MILWAUKEE - The 2024 ROCKONSIN winners have been revealed – and they include student musicians from Necedah, Wisconsin Dells, Columbus and Monona Grove. 

A news release says New Normal (Necedah Queen of the Holy Rosary School & Wisconsin Dells High School) won the 2024 ROCKONSIN State Finals at Summerfest.  

No Limit (Columbus Middle & High School and Monona Grove High School) was runner-up.  

Both bands will each perform prize-winning, 45 minute sets at Summerfest on Saturday, July 6 on the Aurora Pavilion Stage:

  • No Limit (12:45pm - 1:30pm)
  • New Normal (2:00pm - 2:45pm)