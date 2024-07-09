2024 RNC: Protesters cannot march in security zone, judge rules

With less than a week until Milwaukee hosts the Republican National Convention, a contentious ruling comes down. A federal court order denies protesters from marching directly outside the event in the "hard" security perimeter.

In response to the ruling, the Coalition to March on the RNC is holding a press conference Tuesday at the Federal Building in Milwaukee to "condemn the ruling."

"The Coalition members have the right to march in protest of the RNC. Their right to do so lies in the heart of the First Amendment. But the First Amendment does not allow them to protest or parade in any way they choose," said U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in his ruling.

If protesters want to march, the court order requires them to start at Ziedler Union Square, which is close to the Baird Center.

The Coalition to March on the RNC and the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit over the ordinance on June 5. They allege Milwaukee ’s rules governing parade and protest activity violate the First Amendment by unlawfully limiting where protesters can parade and exercise their right to free speech.

The group has 48 hours to decide if they want to pursue further legal action. The group’s goal is to be within "sight and sound" of those attending the convention.