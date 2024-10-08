2024 Milwaukee crime data; homicides down 22% in 3rd quarter of year

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department released its third quarter crime report on Tuesday, Oct. 8. With the 3rd quarter review, Milwaukee police say homicides have decreased 22%. Robbery has increased 3% – up to 1,491 from 1,453. Auto thefts increased 4% – up to 4,729 from 4,536 compared to the same point in 2023.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee Police Department Chief Jeffrey Norman shared new numbers on city crime on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

With the 3rd quarter review, Milwaukee police say homicides have decreased 22% – down to 102 from 131 compared to this time in 2023. Robbery has increased 3% – up to 1,491 from 1,453. Auto thefts increased 4% – up to 4,729 from 4,536 compared to the same point in 2023.

"I want to remind everyone that some criminals target victims who are not paying attention to their surroundings or to the environment," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman. "It doesn't hurt to remind everyone that while walking, driving or parking – get off your phone, be vigilant, pay attention to your surroundings."

Officials noted in 2024, the homicide clearance rate is 78%.

"The overall trends in Milwaukee in the third quarter are positive. Serious crime, what the FBI calls Part 1 crimes, are down about 4% from this time last year. The two-year trend shows Part 1 crime down about 15% in Milwaukee. Homicides in the city are down significantly," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crash data in 2024 compared to 2023:

Crashes decreased 1% (10,663) from (10,805)

Hit-and-run crashes increased 1% (4,037) from (4,010)

Fatalities decreased 10% (52) from (58)