2024 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk set for Saturday, Oct. 5

Join FOX6 for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Maier Festival Park – by the South Gate.

Almost everyone has been touched by breast cancer in some way – your mom, sister, wife, friend, co-worker. Join the MOVEMENT, be the HOPE, help end breast cancer forever, and don’t forget the PINK!

Every step you take, every dollar you raise, helps bring us closer to a world without breast cancer. The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk helps the American Cancer Society continue to fund groundbreaking breast cancer research, provide free information and services to women diagnosed with the disease, and access to mammograms for women who need them.

Let’s finish this fight once and for all – join us in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. We’ll see you on Oct. 5!