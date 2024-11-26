Expand / Collapse search

2024 FOX6 Coats for Kids collection event set for Tuesday, Dec. 3

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 26, 2024 3:22pm CST
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Join FOX6 at Steinhafels in Waukesha for a last-chance, drive-through coat collection event, Tuesday, Dec. 3 -- from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The first 200 cars to come through and donate at least four (4) coats will receive a pair of ticket vouchers to Disney on Ice Into the Magic, coming to Fiserv Forum, February 13-17, 2025, while supplies last

Steinhafels in Waukesha is located at Highway F and I-94. 

