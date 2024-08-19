2024 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest; submit nominations

article

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group are partnering to host a contest to determine the 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' for 2024.

A news release says the competition highlights Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry. The ninth annual contest will culminate by crowning a Wisconsin-made product as the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

Any product that is manufactured in Wisconsin qualifies for the contest, and nominations will be accepted starting on Monday, Aug. 19 at the new website.

Following the nomination period through Sept. 6, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round. Manufacturers, consumers, employees and other Wisconsinites are encouraged to vote once per day, per device through the rounds of voting.

More than a thousand products representing a wide array of industries have been nominated over the years, and winning products have included beverage dispensers, firetrucks, cranes, motorcycles, military vehicles, robotic carts, rifles, and even kringle.

This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 17.