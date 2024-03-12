2024 Bike Bazaar returns to Riverside University HS Community Center

On Saturday, new and used bike gear will be for sale at Riverside University High School Community Center.

Andrew Rossa and Bill Koch join FOX6 WakeUp to share more about Milwaukee Recreation's Bike Bazaar.

Event Information

Ticket Information

Advance online ticket sales

$5 online Adult/General public ticket purchase in advance of the event.

$3 Youth Tickets

Tickets are good for early VIP Entry/General Entry

Visit our online registration portal to sign up . Advance tickets will remain open through Friday, March 15 at 10 p.m.

At-the-door ticket sales (Cash/Credit Card)

$10 for 9 a.m. early VIP entry

$5 for adult/general public 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. entry

$3 Youth Ticket

Kids 12 and under are FREE!

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Milwaukee Recreation Mountain Bike team.