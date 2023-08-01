2023 Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies, Drinkie winners
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The 172nd Wisconsin State Fair kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 3. But before the gates are opened to the public, fair officials announced the winners of the 10th annual Sporkies Competition and inaugural Drinkies Competition.
Judging took place on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 1 – and, drum roll please… Here are the winners!
Sporkies
1st – Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake from WürstBar
Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake
2nd – The Porkie from Camp Bar
The Porkie
3rd – Deep-fried Apple Pie from Saz’s BBQ
Deep Fried Apple Pie
Drinkies (only a 1st place winner is awarded out of the 4 finalists)
1st – The Ferris Mule from Old Fashioned Sipper Club
The Ferris Mule
Rest of the finalists
Eight Sporkies finalists were selected from 31 entries, and four Drinkies finalists were selected from 11 entries. The dishes and drinks are judged on appearance, presentation, creativity, originality and taste. We invite you to read through the descriptions and pictures of each entry.
A 13-foot Spork or Drinkie statue will be displayed at all finalists’ locations on the fair grounds.