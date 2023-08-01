2023 Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies, Drinkie winners

The 172nd Wisconsin State Fair kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 3. But before the gates are opened to the public, fair officials announced the winners of the 10th annual Sporkies Competition and inaugural Drinkies Competition.

Judging took place on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 1 – and, drum roll please… Here are the winners!

Sporkies

1st – Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake from WürstBar

Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake

2nd ­– The Porkie from Camp Bar

The Porkie

3rd – Deep-fried Apple Pie from Saz’s BBQ

Deep Fried Apple Pie

Drinkies (only a 1st place winner is awarded out of the 4 finalists)

1st – The Ferris Mule from Old Fashioned Sipper Club

The Ferris Mule

Rest of the finalists

Eight Sporkies finalists were selected from 31 entries, and four Drinkies finalists were selected from 11 entries. The dishes and drinks are judged on appearance, presentation, creativity, originality and taste. We invite you to read through the descriptions and pictures of each entry.

A 13-foot Spork or Drinkie statue will be displayed at all finalists’ locations on the fair grounds.