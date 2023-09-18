2023 Wisconsin Fall Color Report: Hunt down autumn splendor 🍂

article

As the treetops transform into the rich hues of a setting sun, Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report reveals where, when and how to make the most out of the beautiful, but brief season before the sun sets on autumn.

The report is an interactive map detailing the status of fall color across Wisconsin as the leaves progress from green to yellow, orange and red. Around 75 volunteer reporters throughout the state supply regular updates on the status of the changing leaves, providing travelers with the most up-to-date information on the seasonal transformation.

The Fall Color Report acts as a comprehensive tool for travelers to round out a trip. Select a destination on the map to discover the best places to view fall color in the area, upcoming events and recommendations for nearby dining, lodging and activities to pair with an autumn adventure.

"Wisconsin's fall colors are a natural masterpiece," said Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. "Using the Fall Color Report, travelers can paint their own vibrant memories on the canvas of autumn."

Travel Wisconsin enhanced the Fall Color Report this season to help travelers plan getaways in two different ways.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report

One new feature filters the report by the estimated week of peak, based on historical observations. This helps travelers seek out colorful vacation spots during the weeks that work best for them. Another addition sorts the report from the highest percentage to the lowest percentage of currently reported fall color. Travelers can learn where the leaves are most vibrant now for those spur-of-the-moment getaways.

"The Fall Color Report is designed to be a planning resource for travelers," Secretary Sayers said. "This season's improvements build on that reputation and make it easier for travelers to not miss a moment of fall's beauty."

The report is updated regularly through September and October.

Travel Wisconsin Fall Color Report can be found on its website.