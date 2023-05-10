2023 US Presidential Scholars; 3 Wisconsin students named

article

Three Wisconsin high school seniors are included in the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2023.

The Wisconsin scholars include:

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

A news release says the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program. A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.