2023 Franklin stabbing; man pleads guilty to mayhem charge

The Brief A Franklin man accused of stabbing a person back in October 2023 pleaded guilty to one charge of mayhem. The criminal complaint states 24-year-old Christian Correa stabbed a victim during an argument. His sentencing is scheduled for May 21. He could spend up to 40 years in prison.



A Franklin man accused of stabbing a person back in October 2023 pleaded guilty to one charge of felony mayhem.

24-year-old Christian Correa was in court on Thursday, Feb. 19 and pleaded guilty to the mayhem charge. A felony charge of physical abuse of a child, repeated acts intentionally causing great bodily harm (2x) and a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation were dismissed and read-in.

Correa's sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 21, 2026. He faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $100,000 in fines.

The backstory:

A Franklin man wanted for attempted homicide in an October stabbing was arrested Thursday in Atlanta after weeks on the run.

Christian Correa, 21, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, physical abuse of a child, and strangulation and suffocation.

The stabbing happened Oct. 27 near 31st and Skamra. A criminal complaint states Correa stabbed a victim during an argument. A witness told investigators they saw Correa walking away with a knife as the victim screamed.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. While in the hospital, the complaint states the victim told investigators Correa choked her before the stabbing and she "thought she was dying." Correa punched and stabbed the victim in the face "30-40 times," per the complaint. She suffered multiple stab wounds to the head, shoulder and hands as well as a skull fracture and more.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated incident, Correa and the victim knew each other, and there is no evidence indicating there is any immediate threat to the public.

Correa was released from Waupun Correctional Institution on Oct. 7. The complaint states a review of phone records from the prison showed he made a call and said he'd shot people and "never gets caught," and that "the first day he gets out" he would rob someone. Police said he has a history of resisting arrest and has made statements that he will "shoot the police." In addition, he has known mental health issues.