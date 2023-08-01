2023 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh by the numbers

article

The 2023 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh welcomed roughly 677,000 people from July 22 through July 28. That's a significant increase from 2022 – when 650,000 people walked through the gates.

To get an idea of how big this year's EAA AirVenture was, officials provided key numbers by categories.

EAA by the numbers

Total aircraft: More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin. At Wittman alone, there were 21,883 aircraft operations in the 11-day period from July 20-30, which is an average of approximately 148 takeoffs/landings per hour when the airport is open.

Total showplanes: 3,365 including: A record 1,497 registered in vintage aircraft parking, plus 1,067 homebuilt aircraft, 380 warbirds (up 3 percent from ’22), 194 ultralights, 134 seaplanes and amphibians, 52 aerobatic aircraft, and 41 rotorcraft.

Camping: More than 13,000 sites in aircraft and drive-in camping accounted for an estimated 40,000 visitors.

2023 EAA AirVenture, Oshkosh

Volunteers: More than 5,500 contributing in excess of 250,000 hours.

Commercial exhibitors: 848 (record number).

Forums, Workshops, and Presentations: More than 1,400 sessions hosted throughout the week.

Social Media, Internet and Mobile: More than 18.3 million people were reached by EAA’s social media channels during AirVenture (up 78 percent over 2022), with engagement of 1.9 million; More than 189,000 hours of viewing EAA video clips online also occurred during the event (more than double the 2022 total).

International guests: International visitors returned in a big way in 2023, with 2,372 attendees registering the International Visitors Tent from a record-tying 93 countries outside the U.S. Adding a significant number of international visitors who do not register at the tent when they arrive, the actual total is much higher.

2023 EAA AirVenture, Oshkosh

The Gathering shines: The EAA Aviation Foundation’s annual event to support its aviation education programs attracted more than 1,000 people and raised more than $2 million that will be focused on EAA’s mission of growing participation in aviation.

Media: 863 media representatives on-site, from six continents.

Economic impact*: $170 million for the five counties in the Oshkosh region (Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Calumet, and Brown). * - based on 2017 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh economic impact study