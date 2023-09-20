2023 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree; DPW accepting nominations

article

The City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is searching for the perfect tree to serve as the 2023 City Christmas tree.

The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree, in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, will be displayed in Deer District just outside Fiserv Forum

DPW is now accepting nominations and interested residents and property owners are asked to check their yards for a tree to donate to this Milwaukee tradition. Eligible trees must be located in the City of Milwaukee.

The ideal tree should stand at least 30 feet tall, and must be accessible for harvest with a crane, meaning no overhead wires present to interfere with the process. The tree candidates are judged on size, shape, uniformity, density, and color.

The City’s DPW Forestry staff will cut the selected tree, place it on a flat-bed trailer with a crane, remove the stump, and fill in the hole. The tree will then receive a police escort to its location downtown in Deer District.

Residents who wish to have their tree considered for 2023 should contact the City of Milwaukee at 286-CITY (2489) by Friday, Oct. 6.

All tree candidates will be evaluated and the best one will be selected. After being harvested, the tree will be decorated and lit at the tree lighting ceremony in November. The donors of the winning tree will have a prominent role in the tree lighting ceremony, joining Mayor Cavalier Johnson.