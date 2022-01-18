2022 We Energies Cookie Book: Celebrate your hometown

We Energies is inviting customers to submit recipes for consideration in the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book, along with a story about what makes their hometown special.

Recipes will be accepted through Feb. 25.

To submit a recipe:

Go to www.we-energies.com/recipes Choose the "Share your recipe and story" button Complete the brief form and submit

This is the 94th anniversary of the first We Energies Cookie Book. The time-honored tradition began as a way to promote electric appliances in 1928. In 2021, we distributed Cookie Books to over 215,000 customers.

