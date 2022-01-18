Expand / Collapse search

2022 We Energies Cookie Book: Celebrate your hometown

This year’s book will feature customers’ favorite cookie recipes along with their stories about what makes their hometowns the perfect places to live, work and play.

We Energies is inviting customers to submit recipes for consideration in the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book, along with a story about what makes their hometown special. 

Recipes will be accepted through Feb. 25.

To submit a recipe:

  1. Go to www.we-energies.com/recipes
  2. Choose the "Share your recipe and story" button
  3. Complete the brief form and submit

This is the 94th anniversary of the first We Energies Cookie Book. The time-honored tradition began as a way to promote electric appliances in 1928. In 2021, we distributed Cookie Books to over 215,000 customers.

