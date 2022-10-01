2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's: 'We really can make a difference'

Hundreds of people showed up to Ozaukee County's lakefront on Saturday morning, Oct. 1 to show their support for efforts to end Alzheimer's disease.

"It definitely came as a surprise," said Wichmann, whose mother has Alzheimer's.

Wichmann's mother Ruth was diagnosed with Alzheimer's when she was just about to turn 50 years old.

"She was diagnosed at the end of 8th-grade year beginning of my freshman year of high school," Wichmann said.

Wichmann and her family joined together to walk to support finding a cure.

"The funds are going for research. The funds go for local advocacy and also support for our caregivers," said Allyson Olivier, the Ozaukee County Walk to End Alzheimer's Chair.

Each flower held Saturday represents a different connection that people have to Alzheimer's. Yellow is for caretakers, orange is for the advocates, blue is for people who are currently suffering from Alzheimer's, and purple is for those who have lost a loved one to the disease.

"Together we really can make a difference," Olivier said.

Wichmann held a single white flower that represents the first Alzheimer's survivor.

"It’s definitely changed my life and actually pushed me to go into medicine to try to change the world for other people in the future dealing with Alzheimer’s. It made me have a whole new outlook on life and live every moment to the fullest," Wichmann said.

Walk to End Alzheimer's at the lakefront

The Alzheimer's Association is raising money through the rest of the year. Learn about how your donation can make a difference.