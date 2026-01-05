2022 Racine homicide of Brittany Booker; Terry Jackson pleads no contest

article

The Brief Terry Jackson pleaded no contest and was found guilty of four felony counts, including the April 2022 first-degree intentional homicide of Brittany Booker. In exchange for the plea, 19 additional criminal charges were dismissed but will be considered during his sentencing. Jackson was captured in Chicago following a multi-state manhunt; he is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13.



Terry Jackson pleaded no contest in Racine County court on Monday, Jan. 5 to four of 23 criminal counts against him, one of those being the April 2022 killing of Brittany Booker.

In court, Jackson pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping, aggravated battery and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The court then found Jackson guilty of those four counts. The remaining 19 charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13.

Jackson had been on the run

What we know:

Prosecutors said Jackson shot and killed Booker, a mother of six, in April 2022. He had been on the run for weeks before he was taken into custody in Chicago the next month.

Police said Jackson fled to Texas after the homicide. The fugitive investigation for Jackson spanned five states: Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Texas and Arizona.

Authorities said they had identified and charged three women for helping Jackson hide from authorities.