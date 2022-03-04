Expand / Collapse search

2022 Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show

Looking for a new car? There’s no better place to look than the 2022 Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show

Brhett is there checking out some of the hot new vehicles that are turning heads at this year’s show.

HOURS

Saturdays: 10 AM – 9 PM
Sundays: 10 AM – 6 PM
Monday- Thursday: 3 PM – 9 PM
Friday: 10 AM – 9 PM

Interested in seeing some of the newest electric vehicles on the market but don’t have time to hit up all the local dealerships that have them?

Why not check out the 2022 Greater Milwaukee International Auto & Truck Show where there are plenty to see. Brhett has the details.

Adults
(13 and over) $15
(13 and over) $10 online through Feb 4
(13 and over) $12 online after Feb 4
Senior Citizens
(62 and over) $10

Children
(7 & under)* FREE
(8 – 12) $6

SUNDAYS ARE FAMILY DAYS
Children 12 & Under – FREE*

*FREE with paying adult