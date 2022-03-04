2022 Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show
Looking for a new car? There’s no better place to look than the 2022 Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show. Brhett is there checking out some of the hot new vehicles that are turning heads at this year’s show.
HOURS
Saturdays: 10 AM – 9 PM
Sundays: 10 AM – 6 PM
Monday- Thursday: 3 PM – 9 PM
Friday: 10 AM – 9 PM
Adults
(13 and over) $15
(13 and over) $10 online through Feb 4
(13 and over) $12 online after Feb 4
Senior Citizens
(62 and over) $10
Children
(7 & under)* FREE
(8 – 12) $6
SUNDAYS ARE FAMILY DAYS
Children 12 & Under – FREE*
*FREE with paying adult