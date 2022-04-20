2022 'Chill on the Hill' lineup; 'Original music in a beautiful setting'

article

The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, announced on Wednesday, April 20 the return of Chill on the Hill for 2022.

A news release said this will be the 17th season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. This year’s season will begin on Tuesday, June 7 -- and will run 13 weeks until Tuesday, Aug. 30. Show time is 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday.

Patty Thompson, Executive Producer of Chill on the Hill, issued the following statement:

"The Bay View Neighborhood Association focuses on places and spaces where neighbors can connect with each other to improve the quality of life for our residents. Our concert series promotes those connections while talented local musicians share their original music in a beautiful setting."

The space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden will be designated for Chillers, and Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests.

Officials say Chill on the Hill is paid for by sponsorships, donations, and BVNA memberships. Production and fundraising is done completely by volunteers.

2022 Chill on the Hill lineup

June 7: The Lauryl Sulfate Show featuring the LOL, Fun Bois, Black Challenger and Grim Paddle

June 14: Fellow Kinsman / No Seatbelts

June 21: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

June 28: American Legion Band 100th Anniversary Celebration

July 5: Orlando Pena and the Midnight Purchase / Whiskeybelles

July 12: Wise Jennings / MilBillies – New Business Night

July 19: Secondhand Souls / Local Legends

July 26: Moonglow / El Sebas – Humboldt Hustle

Aug. 2: Peshtigo / Gego y Nony – Kids and Family Night

Aug. 9: Loud Library / Blind Fiction – National Book Lovers Day

Aug. 16: Paul Cebar

Aug. 23: The Breadmen / Ethan Keller

Aug. 30: Jalen Romell Acoustic / Tigera / Vincent Van Great and Amanda Huff

NOTE: All acts are subject to change without notice.