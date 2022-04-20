2022 'Chill on the Hill' lineup; 'Original music in a beautiful setting'
MILWAUKEE - The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, announced on Wednesday, April 20 the return of Chill on the Hill for 2022.
A news release said this will be the 17th season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. This year’s season will begin on Tuesday, June 7 -- and will run 13 weeks until Tuesday, Aug. 30. Show time is 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday.
Patty Thompson, Executive Producer of Chill on the Hill, issued the following statement:
"The Bay View Neighborhood Association focuses on places and spaces where neighbors can connect with each other to improve the quality of life for our residents. Our concert series promotes those connections while talented local musicians share their original music in a beautiful setting."
The space between the Band Chalet and the Vine Beer Garden will be designated for Chillers, and Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests.
Officials say Chill on the Hill is paid for by sponsorships, donations, and BVNA memberships. Production and fundraising is done completely by volunteers.
2022 Chill on the Hill lineup
- June 7: The Lauryl Sulfate Show featuring the LOL, Fun Bois, Black Challenger and Grim Paddle
- June 14: Fellow Kinsman / No Seatbelts
- June 21: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
- June 28: American Legion Band 100th Anniversary Celebration
- July 5: Orlando Pena and the Midnight Purchase / Whiskeybelles
- July 12: Wise Jennings / MilBillies – New Business Night
- July 19: Secondhand Souls / Local Legends
- July 26: Moonglow / El Sebas – Humboldt Hustle
- Aug. 2: Peshtigo / Gego y Nony – Kids and Family Night
- Aug. 9: Loud Library / Blind Fiction – National Book Lovers Day
- Aug. 16: Paul Cebar
- Aug. 23: The Breadmen / Ethan Keller
- Aug. 30: Jalen Romell Acoustic / Tigera / Vincent Van Great and Amanda Huff
NOTE: All acts are subject to change without notice.
