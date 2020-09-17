2021 Bublr Bikes expansion to include 26 new stations, 250 bikes

article

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is once again growing the Bublr Bikes program, the city's non-profit bike share system.

A news release issued on Thursday, Sept. 17 indicates the latest expansion set for early 2021 will include 26 new stations and approximately 250 bikes.

This project is funded by a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) grant. The project goals are to:

Improve access to bike share by expanding into neighborhoods

Increase ridership through strategic station placement and increased station density

Reduce trips made by single-occupancy vehicles

Bublr Bikes

The DPW worked with community partners and residents to identify sites for the expansion. Two public meetings were held in spring 2019 for community feedback and an online form was available for those unable to attend the meetings. The selected stations reflect input from these meetings and online participation, feedback from a stakeholder advisory committee, and overall fit for the system.

While some stations will be used to fill in gaps in the existing bike-share system, the majority of the stations will be placed in neighborhoods that currently have no access to Bublr.

Again, the station installation is expected in early 2021. To learn more about the project and new stations, visit milwaukee.gov/BublrExpansion.