Expand / Collapse search

2020 Christmas tree season kicked off with ceremonial cutting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee

EAST TROY, Wis. - Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes marks the start of the 2020 Christmas tree season with a ceremonial tree cutting.

In addition to the tree cutting, Nunes will take viewers on a virtual tour of Evergreen Acres in Walworth County, the 2020 host farm. 

A look at the must-have tech gifts for the holidays
slideshow

A look at the must-have tech gifts for the holidays

Tech and gaming journalist, Marc Saltzman, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the must-have tech gifts for the holidays. 

Have you started your holiday shopping? Most wanted toys list for 2020
slideshow

Have you started your holiday shopping? Most wanted toys list for 2020

Laurie Leahey, senior editor at Toys, Totes Pets and More - joins FOX6 WakeUp with the most wanted toys list for 2020. 