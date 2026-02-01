2019 Milwaukee homicide, man found guilty of killing woman
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been found guilty at trial of killing Cherron Miller, a mother of four, in 2019.
In court:
Court records show a Milwaukee County jury convicted 35-year-old Darnell Kimble of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon on Thursday. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20.
Prosecutors initially charged Kimble in 2019, but the case was dismissed and Kimble was released in 2020 after a key witness failed to appear in court for his trial. Charges against Kimble were re-filed in 2023.
Kimble was convicted of a gun possession felony during that time, given a stayed sentence and put on two years of probation.
Cherron Miller and her kids
The backstory:
Cherron Miller, a 31-year-old mother of four, was killed in September 2019. The fatal shooting happened inside an apartment near 53rd and Locust.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Miller's death was a homicide. According to a criminal complaint, Kimble's mother witnessed her son shoot Miller during an argument before he ran.
