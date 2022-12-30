2019 fatal shooting near Burnham Park; Milwaukee man charged, on the run

article

Mario Balli of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Rolando Barrera near Burnham Park in July 2019. A warrant has been issued for Balli's arrest on the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the area near 33rd and Mitchell on July 16, 2019. An officer was flagged down by a citizen who pointed to an SUV that "appeared to have collided with a fence inside (Burnham) park, and was parked on the baseball field," the complaint says. The officer approached the vehicle and spotted the shooting victim, Barrera, in the driver's seat. He was deceased.

Fatal shooting near Burnham Park, Milwaukee

Police later found the shooting happened behind a home, in an alley north of 33rd and Mitchell -- and that Barrera’s vehicle rolled out of the alley and onto the baseball field after the shooting.

During an autopsy of Barrera, plastic bags of cocaine were found in Barrera’s pockets.

The criminal complaint says a confidential informant told police that Balli admitted to killing Barrera over a drug deal – and that Balli believed Barrera had stolen $100,000 in money meant for buying drugs. Investigators also found Balli’s fingerprints inside Barrera’s SUV.

Fatal shooting near Burnham Park, Milwaukee (July 2019)

Again, Balli, now 48, is not in police custody. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.