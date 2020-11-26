200 tricycles stolen from SF firefighters were to be kids' gifts

Tricycles donated to the San Francisco firefighters' toy program that were going to be given away to deserving children have been stolen.

A container holding 200 tricycles was broken into on Jerold Avenue, according to organizers of the toy drive.

Those organizers learned of the burglary yesterday, they say.

While the trikes for smaller children were stolen en masse, some of the larger bicycles were left behind.

"Why did you do it?" asked Sally Casaza, chairperson of the firefighters' toy program. "You've disappointed a lot of children," she added.



The toys were scheduled to be given away beginning Monday.

Donations are still being accepted on the SF Firefighters Toy Program website or at any fire department station.